Others are not entitled to MGR’s legacy: Minister

10 December 2020 01:18 IST

AIADMK alone can utilise his image, says Jayakumar

State Fisheries Minister and AIADMK’s organisation secretary D. Jayakumar said non-AIADMK personalities should not try to appropriate the legacy of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran.

As the ruling party was set up by MGR, it alone had the right to claim the founder’s legacy and utilise his image and ideals. “MGR, too, would have loved only his party to be the sole claimant of his legacy. It would be proper for others to project themselves through their individuality,” he said, replying in the negative to a question whether he was referring to actor Rajinikanth, who recently announced his decision to launch a party in January.

