OTA employee run over by lorry during his morning walk near Ennore

May 12, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An employee of the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA), who was on his morning walk, was run over by a lorry at Thalankuppam, near Ennore on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Arul Dasan, 45, of Nochikuppam. On Thursday night, he visited his sister’s house at Thalankuppam.

While he was walking on his morning walk, a lorry coming in the opposite direction knocked him down. He died on the spot and the lorry driver fled the spot.

Members of the public resorted to a protest blocking the police from removing the body and sought a ban on the movement of heavy vehicles on the road. After the police officers held talks, the protesters dispersed. Traffic Investigation Wing, Red Hills, have registered a case.

