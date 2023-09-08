HamberMenu
OTA cadets put up a neat display of their skills

As part of the show, there was Bayonet Fighting Display by the cadets showing the audience the skillfulness to fight in close quarters.

September 08, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A cadet performs bunker bursting drill ahead of a graduation ceremony at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on Friday.

A cadet performs bunker bursting drill ahead of a graduation ceremony at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

From martial music to kalaripayattu and gymnastics to aeromodelling, the cadets at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) displayed an array of skills here on Friday, as a prelude to the passing out parade.

With the hoisting of the OTA flag amid loud cheer from the spectators, the event took off. One after another, the cadets and the riding instructors of the Horse Riding Club of the academy exhibited their equestrian skills. During this display, they performed some of the manoeuvers like tent pegging, show jumping and breaking of pots.

There was a meticulous and well-coordinated display of the cadets that showed their physical training standards. Also, the show had Army Martial Art Regime that has now become a part of training in the Indian Army.

As part of the show, there was Bayonet Fighting Display by the cadets showing the audience the skillfulness to fight in close quarters. During the aeromodelling display, a drone showered flowers on them.

Lieutenant General Sanjeev Chauhan, Commandant, Officers Training Academy, who was the chief guest, gave away mementos to the participants.

