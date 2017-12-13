OTA cadet succumbs to injury sustained in boxing

A 25-year-old trainee cadet at the Officers Training Academy, St. Thomas Mount, succumbed to an injury suffered during a boxing event.

The deceased, Rony Scaria, sustained a head injury while participating in a boxing competition on Saturday. He was rushed to a private hospital in Nandambakkam and an emergency surgery was performed by doctors. However, the trainee officer could not gain consciousness and breathed his last at 4.55 p.m. on Monday, said a defence press release.

Hailing from Idukki district in Kerala, Scaria joined the Academy in April 2017 and was slated to become a Commissioned Officer in the Army in March 2018.

Military Academies all over the world teach and train cadets in boxing. In OTA too, boxing is an integral part of the sports fixture. These competitions are held under the watchful eyes of qualified instructors and under strict medical supervision, the press release added.