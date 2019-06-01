OSR lands to be used for solid waste management

The Chennai Corporation is planning to use open space reservation (OSR) for solid waste management projects in various parts of the city. The civic body has started compiling a list of OSR lands for its waste management projects. Many OSR lands are expected to be retrieved for the projects. The OSR lands have only been used for recreational activities of residents across the city.

S. Kumararaja, president, Annai Indira Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, said the civic body had to take precautionary measures to prevent any civic issues. Over 30% of OSR lands in many of the 200 wards in the city have not been handed over to the Corporation because of legal issues. For example, in Ward 179 in Velachery, at least five of the 15 OSR lands were reported to be unused because of court cases.

Many OSR lands are located on the premises of multi-storeyed apartment complexes and access is not given for other residents. “They are expected to serve as parks and playgrounds for the residents in the neighbourhood,” said a resident.

‘Retrieve lands’

Residents said the civic body should take initiatives to win the court cases and retrieve the lands.

Officials said solid waste management projects would not affect the lands reserved for open space and recreation. “The OSR lands are being taken over from the respective layout promoters by a registered gift deed after getting resolution from the Council as per Section 74 of the CCMC Act. The lands so reserved will be free from construction or encroachment. These lands can be utilised only for the purpose it was reserved for. If it is decided to change the usage, permission of the government should be obtained after getting resolution of the council and proposals may be sent through the CMDA to the government,” said an official.

The reserved land for solid waste management would not be sold or let out to any department or private individual. But the residents’ association or flat owners’ association may be permitted to maintain the OSR land after a resolution of the Council, added an official.