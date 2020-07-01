Oscar invites Chennai expert to be its ‘Member at Large’

Qube Cinema Technologies co-founder V. Senthil Kumar has been invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which confers Oscar awards, to be one of its ‘Members At Large’.
Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Kumar said he was surprised to receive the invitation from The Academy on Wednesday.
“I was surprised as it needs two people to nominate and they have a process. I didn’t have any advance notice. They have different areas of the industry where members can contribute – I would obviously be interested to work more on the technology side of things,” said Mr. Kumar, adding that it was good for cinema in south India if more people get into The Academy.
Stating that only ‘time can tell’ the areas he would like to work on specifically, Mr. Kumar said the ‘Academy Colour Encoding System’ developed by hundreds of industry experts, as the Oscars website puts it, was the industry standard for managing colour throughout the life cycle of a motion picture or television production.
“I think the process that The Academy follows is exceptional. I would like to see how we can imbibe some of their processes that can make our own awards more fairer,” he said.
Next evolution
Mr. Kumar added that the next evolution in movie watching experience was removing projectors from cinema halls and installing large LED screens. “Around the world, about 40 cinema halls already have it. This is the next big thing. We are working towards bringing it to India as well,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath