Orthopedician at OMR offers free physiotherapy session for the inked

April 20, 2024 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

In the run-up to polling day, the official machinery had been letting out a full-throated cry — “get inked”. Greater Chennai Corporation propped up the campaign with a contest for residents welfare associations. “Ensure 90% voting of persons in your associations, win award from CEO,” read a promo neatly wrapped in a spirit of persuasion. This offer stood in a company of contests and awards bearing a catchy title “Election Thiruvizha”.

The message had sunk, really deep, down to the bone, in one case. Naveen Chowdhury, an orthopedic surgeon had harnessed the reach of a local residents’ forum to relay this message. Get inked, the doctor said, and with the inked index finger, get a free one-time physiotherapy consultation-session and a discount on medical investigation and medicine.

Dr. Naveen has his eponymous bone and joint clinic in Sholinganallur, and he revealed he got the message to be ride on the wave of the Federation of OMR Residents Associations (FOMRRA).

Harsha Koda, founder, FOMRRA, reveals how far that wave can travel: “the Federation accounts for 40,000 homes and 175 associations on OMR”.

And Harsha had this to say about Dr. Naveen on the day of polling: “He has been an active member of FOMRRA right from the beginning. He has always come forward as a volunteer for whatever activities we have done. Now, he is making sure people who vote get special preference. They should, right? If you celebrate democracy, then you should celebrate all the people who are part of democracy.”

At the time The Hindu Downtown got in touch with him, Dr. Naveen was heading to Choolaimedu where he has his vote. He remarked: “Observing the widespread campaign to encourage voting, I thought I should do this. Anyone who has got inked can avail a free consultation and session with a physiotherapist and get a discount on Xrays and medicine. The ink generally stays for five to seven days, and this offer would last as long as the ink lasts.” The inked ones can call the clinic at 9094567893/ 9094567894.

FOMRRA help desk

Harsha noted that FOMRRA had been running what approximated to an online helpdesk on polling day, “helping people find their booths, because a lot of people got confused thinking of last time’s booths.”

Harsha added that they would message their EPIC number and the details of their polling booth would be relayed to them.