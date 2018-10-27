Orthopaedics meet gets under way in city

more-in

Apollo COSMIC — a two-day international congress on orthopaedics and sports medicine — got under way in Chennai on Friday, with the participation of 400 doctors from Australia, UK, the Netherlands, Dubai and USA, deliberating on advancements in knee replacement and arthroscopic procedures.

Participating in the second edition of the congress, orthopaedic surgeons said knee pain need not be debilitating, leading to cramping of lifestyle and that it did not require total knee replacement either. Just the damaged, injured parts of the knee are repaired/replaced and people can lead live a normal life.

With people living longer, the chances of their requiring knee-replacement surgeries increase. “It is about quality of life, people can live normal lives instead of being home bound,” said Jonathan Herald, an Australian orthopaedic surgeon.

UK-based surgeon Phil Hirst, who himself has had undergone a knee procedure, said he required it when he was 60, years of age, when he was unable as he had not been able to play golf.

Madan Mohan Reddy, senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Apollo Hospitals said, “When we consider implants for young patients we expect them to last long.” Advanced techniques such as robotic knee replacement, navigation tools to reach the damaged area knee with greater accuracy and the implants that reduce wear and tear and increase their longevity, he added.

Better materials such as oxinium or titanium coated with niobium implants reduce the wear and tear resulting in longevity of implants. Oxinium implants are two times tougher than ordinary implant materials titanium-niobium implant is eight times tougher, Dr. Reddy explained.

The advancement also allowed for repair of just those parts of the knee that were damaged, instead of whole knee-replacement. The hospital stay is also drastically reduced and the patient’s quality of life is much better, the surgeons said.

The surgery could cost ₹2.40 lakh and is covered by health insurance schemes, doctors said.

The congress will discuss knee arthroplasty, knee and shoulder arthroscopy besides discussions on intensive care post-surgery. There will be three live surgeries on Saturday.