Organs of woman who was injured in a road accident donated

The Hindu Bureau November 12, 2022 18:44 IST

The woman was admitted to the Poonamallee Government Hospital and later referred to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital

The woman was admitted to the Poonamallee Government Hospital and later referred to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital

The family of a 25-year-old woman consented to donate her organs after she was declared braindead at the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital. According to R. Shanthimalar, dean of KMC, the woman was referred from Poonamallee Government Hospital on November 10 after she sustained injuries in a fall from a motorcycle. She was unconscious and on mechanical ventilator support. Doctors declared her braindead. Following this, the grief counsellor explained about organ donation to the patient’s relatives and they came forward to donate her organs. Following this, the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu initiated the process and allocated the organs — one kidney to KMC, and the other to Apollo Hospitals. The lungs were allotted to Apollo Hospitals while the liver was allocated to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. The heart valves were allocated to Madras Medical Mission.



Our code of editorial values