Organs of woman donated for transplantation

The organs of 53-year-old Jamuna Babu, a resident of Usoor village near Vellore, were donated for transplantation after they were harvested at the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital here on Saturday.
Jamuna, a housewife, had suffered a stroke on Wednesday.
According to a volunteer from TRANSTAN, she was undergoing treatment at the CMC Hospital. She was declared brain-dead on Friday night.Jamuna’s family agreed to donate her organs — heart, liver, lungs, kidneys — for transplantation to persons in need.
One of the kidneys was transplanted on a patient in Apollo Hospital, Ayanampakkam near Maduravoyal, Chennai, and the other was handed over to MGM Hospital, Chennai.
While the liver was transplanted on a patient in Apollo Hospital on Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Chennai, the heart was donated to MGM Hospital, Chennai, and lungs to Gleneagles Global Health City Hospital, Perumbakkam, Chennai.
