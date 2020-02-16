Chennai

Organs of woman donated for transplantation

Jamuna Babu

Jamuna Babu   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 53-year-old had suffered a stroke on Wednesday.

The organs of 53-year-old Jamuna Babu, a resident of Usoor village near Vellore, were donated for transplantation after they were harvested at the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital here on Saturday.

Jamuna, a housewife, had suffered a stroke on Wednesday.

According to a volunteer from TRANSTAN, she was undergoing treatment at the CMC Hospital. She was declared brain-dead on Friday night.Jamuna’s family agreed to donate her organs — heart, liver, lungs, kidneys — for transplantation to persons in need.

One of the kidneys was transplanted on a patient in Apollo Hospital, Ayanampakkam near Maduravoyal, Chennai, and the other was handed over to MGM Hospital, Chennai.

While the liver was transplanted on a patient in Apollo Hospital on Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Chennai, the heart was donated to MGM Hospital, Chennai, and lungs to Gleneagles Global Health City Hospital, Perumbakkam, Chennai.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2020 12:56:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/organs-of-woman-donated-for-transplantation/article30832497.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY