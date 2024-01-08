ADVERTISEMENT

Organs of brain dead woman harvested at Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai

January 08, 2024 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The 42-year-old, who had suffered injuries while riding a motorcycle, was declared brain dead on January 6; her family consented to donate her organs, a press release said

The Hindu Bureau

The organs of a 42-year-old woman, who was declared brain dead, were retrieved on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai.

According to a press release, a 42-year-old woman, a resident of Puzhal, sustained injuries to her head while she was riding a motorcycle, some days ago. After she returned home she developed a severe headache and hematemesis, following which she was taken to a primary health centre, and then referred to Government Stanley Hospital. She was admitted to the hospital the same evening. A CT scan was taken showed severe intracranial bleed and immediately, a surgery was performed and the patient was shifted to the neuro ICU. 

However the patient was declared brain dead on January 6. Her relatives gave their consent for organ donation. The liver, two kidneys, heart valves, both eyes and the skin were harvested and donated to waitlisted patients who had been registered under government regulations. Royapuram MLA Idream R. Murthy and hospital staff paid homage to the organ donor, the press release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US