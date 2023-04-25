ADVERTISEMENT

Organs of 40-year-old road accident victim donated at MGM Healthcare

April 25, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The man, a resident of Tindivanam, was declared brain-dead on April 23 after suffering traumatic injuries in a road accident. Following counselling, his family consented to the donations

The Hindu Bureau

The family of a 40-year-old man, who was declared brain-dead at MGM Healthcare on April 23, consented to donate his organs. Following this, his lungs, liver, kidneys and heart valves were retrieved and allocated for transplantation. According to a press release, the man, a resident of Tindivanam, was admitted after he suffered traumatic injuries in a road accident. After counselling, the family agreed to donate his organs to save the lives of a few individuals. His lungs were transplanted to a 54-year-old male patient at the private hospital, while the other organs were allotted to other hospitals in the city.

