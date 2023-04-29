HamberMenu
Organs of 20-year-old brain dead patient donated

April 29, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The family of a 20-year-old student, who was declared brain dead at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC), consented to donate his organs. His liver, kidneys, heart and corneas were retrieved for transplantation.

According to a release, he was a final year intern in Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research. He sustained severe head injury in a road accident and was admitted on April 23. He was declared brain dead on April 27.

After his family consented for organ donation, his liver was retrieved and transplanted on a 56-year-old man from Chennai and a kidney on a 17-year-old girl from Theni at SRMC. Another kidney was shared with a government hospital and the heart with a private hospital. The two corneas were utilised by SRMC, the release said.

