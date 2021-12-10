Organs flown in from Chandigarh, Vizag

CHENNAI

10 December 2021 00:24 IST

Two patients get heart transplants, while one gets a new lung

Three patients in Chennai got a new lease of life after organs from deceased donors were airlifted from Chandigarh and Visakhapatnam. Two of them, including a child, underwent heart transplants, while the third underwent a lung transplant at MGM Healthcare.

A release said teams coordinated the transport of organs through green corridors in the three cities. A team of over 60 people, led by K.R. Balakrishnan, director, Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support; Suresh Rao, head of anaesthesia, MGM Healthcare, and Ravikumar, chief cardiologist at the same hospital, was involved.

The process — harvesting and transporting of the organs across 6,400 km, and the transplantation — took 14 hours. Dr. Balakrishnan said travelling from Chandigarh to Chennai, without direct air connectivity, was not easy. The team had to change two aircraft and undergo two security checks, after travelling for over seven hours. The cold ischemic time — time between the removal of the heart from the donor and transplanting it in the recipient — was eight hours, double the normally accepted time. The recipient was very sick, and had been awaiting a donor organ in the intensive care unit, for a long time. The new heart is functioning normally.

The organ from Visakhapatnam was transported using an air ambulance, he said.