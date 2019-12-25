Organic mela emerging a hit

The organic mela run by Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (TNCDW) has been witnessing a steady increase in footfall. From the first exhibition-cum-sale held in August 2018, the number of visitors has gradually swelled to around 3,500, many of whom are regular buyers.

“Initially, we began with 1,500 - 2,000 visitors, but since customers can buy products directly from farmers and the goods have increased based on requests of customers, the numbers touch 3,500 over the weekend,” explained B. Senthilkumar, executive of the Tamil Nadu State Supply and Marketing Society, which is the marketing wing of the TNCDW.

This has led to the increase in sales, with the total value so far, from 10 melas, having touched ₹40 lakh.

The monthly mela, running in its second year now, has become a three-day event from its earlier two days. Next week, starting Friday, around 50 women entrepreneurs from all over the State will participate in the fair that is held at the Mother Teresa Women’s Complex in Nungambakkam.

Adambakkam resident N. Ajithkumar said he was a regular visitor to the mela. “Since I stay at a bachelors apartment, we cook only sometimes and that has now become the first weekend of every month. As the vegetables from Cuddalore, Ooty and Kodaikanal are very tasty, we make it a point to shop at the mela,” he said.

The women from Kolli Hills, Nagarcoil, Cuddalore, Kodaikanal, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, bring vegetables and greens, value-added millet products, palm leaf products, jute items, terracotta items, traditional rice varieties including seeraga samba and maapilai samba. Ghee from rasipuram, tamarind, pepper, honey, cashewnuts and cold pressed oils too do well. In the upcoming mela, the food court will have a section on healthy foods and natural diets.