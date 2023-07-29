Organ transplants improve in private sector, challenges need to be addressed

July 29, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Post-pandemic, organ transplantations are back on track in private hospitals, with the figures even surpassing pre-COVID for some centres. Still, there are certain issues and challenges that need to be addressed.

Preetha Reddy, executive vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, which recently announced that it has completed over 23,000 transplants since the inception of its transplant programme in the country, said during the COVID-19 pandemic, around 800 transplants were performed across the country. Post-COVID and the lockdowns, the numbers went up, she said. In 2022, 1,641 transplants were performed.

The hospital network has performed a lot of paediatric transplants in the liver and kidney space, as well as ABO-incompatible liver and kidney transplants.

Noting that Tamil Nadu was doing really well with transplants, she raised the need to encourage organ donations. According to a press release, Apollo has performed transplants on patients from over 50 countries, including the US, Canada, Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates, with 30% of transplants being for international patients. She said that the pool for foreign patients should be eased, and organs allocated based on the severity of diseases and need.

Swaminathan Sambandam, lead multiorgan transplant at Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said transplant activities fully resumed after COVID-19. “Our numbers have in fact increased compared to pre-COVID-19 numbers, with an almost 30% increase in liver and kidney transplants,” he said. In liver and kidney transplants, approximately 70% of the transplants were from living donors, with the remaining being from deceased donors. The hospital does both adult and paediatric liver transplants, including neonatal liver transplants, he added.

Kauvery Group of Hospitals has performed 102 liver transplants, 143 kidney transplants, and 10 heart and lung transplants in the last year, according to hospital authorities.

He added that the organ donation rate was not as good as it should be. “It is population-based: 30 per million in Spain, 18 to 20 per million in the UK, 24 to 26 per million in the US, and 1.1 per million in India. It should increase to 10 to 15 per million in India,” he said.

Dr. Sambandam added that there were loads of patients with no access to transplants due to factors such as poor referral systems and finances; State governments such as Tamil Nadu support organ transplants through the health insurance scheme.

Suresh Rao KG, co-director, Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support, MGM Healthcare, said that organ transplants have picked up and transportation and logistics have become slightly better. From July 2022 to June 2023, MGM Healthcare performed a total of 49 heart transplants, 35 dual lung transplants, and 10 heart and lung transplants, according to data from the hospital’s heart and lung team.

New technology was aiding in better diagnostics and imaging modalities. “Still, there is lots to do,” he said. “Organ maintenance is a big challenge. It requires huge training. In addition, organ transportation, including by air, needs to improve. No organ should go to waste. If an organ is wasted, the reasons should definitely be looked at,” he said.