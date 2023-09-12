Organ trade racket unearthed in Chennai, five arrested

September 12, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Cyber Crime Police Station, South, Greater Chennai Police, has arrested a gang of five suspects who had cheated several persons by luring them to transfer their money on the pretext of selling human organs through a website deceptively similar to the website of a leading city hospital.

The police said last May, the public relations manager of the hospital in Chennai had lodged a complaint alleging a fake website similar to that of their hospital was created and advertisements were being posted claiming sale of human organs.

Following this, a case was registered and investigation was taken up by Cyber Crime Police, South.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Commissioner of Police (South) Prem Anand Sinha said a gang of five was nabbed as its members were allegedly involved in the cheating and investigation revealed that the gang was operating from Bengaluru.

The police team arrested Nigeria and Uganda nationals — Jermia, 50, and Olivia, 25, J. Monika, 59, of Bengaluru, Ram Bahadur Riyang, 31, and Erom Jamson Singh, 21, of Manipur.

Joint Commissioner of Police (South) M.R. Sibi Chakravarthi said some needy patients without verifying the authenticity of the website contacted the phone numbers posted by fraudsters who demanded money for organs.

The police said the fraudsters prepared notes on how to talk to potential customers and answer their questions. The gullible victims were first contacted by J. Monika and later the call was forwarded to African nationals. They posed as medical experts and received money in different accounts. The duo from Manipur facilitated opening bank accounts in their names and the money received from the victims were transferred abroad. They allegedly collected ₹5 crore for an organ.

Police said that the gang had been involved in other frauds such as selling special chemical to change money to dollars, trapping people posing as overseas matrimonial proposals, extorting money through intimate video calls, swindling money by posing as parcel service staff, fraud through selling textiles and fraud through commercial sex.

The police seized mobile phones, bank documents, ATM cards, laptops and hard drives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.