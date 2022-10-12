Organ donations surpass 2021 figures within 10 months this year

Within 10 months, the number of organ donations have exceeded the previous year’s figures in Tamil Nadu. From 60 deceased donors in 2021, the State has so far registered 115 donors, with August 2022 having the highest number of donations — 21 — in the last four years.

The COVID-19 pandemic had slowed down organ donations and transplant activities. However, since the start of the year, organ donations have slowly gathered pace, including at government hospitals.

According to data from the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN), there were 115 donors from January to October 6, 2022, as against 60 last year. Private hospitals accounted for 83 donors and government hospitals the rest. While 398 major organs were transplanted at private hospitals, 56 major organs were transplanted at government hospitals.

R. Kanthimathy, member-secretary of TRANSTAN, said there were 21 donors in August, the highest per month in the last four years.

“Though government hospitals were primarily involved in COVID-19 work till January-February this year, they account for 32 donors in a few months. The activities slowly picked up after March when the Health Minister held a review meeting with the deans of all government medical college hospitals,” she said.

Apart from the 13 government medical college hospitals that are functioning as transplant hospitals, the remaining 23 institutions were asked to function as non-transplant organ retrieval centres (NTORCs). The government medical college hospitals at Chengalpattu, Vellore, Villupuram and Dharmapuri have started working as NTORCs, identifying and declaring brain death, Dr. Kanthimathy said.

“Organ functions are good if the retrieval is done within three to five days of brain death. Instead of referring to a tertiary centre, when district hospitals function as NTORCs, the time taken to shift patients is done away with, leading to better utilisation of organs. Through NTORCs, organ utilisation by zonal hospitals will be better. In the long run, these NTORCs will start functioning as transplant hospitals,” she said.

TRANSTAN has posted grief counsellors in 75% of the districts in the State, she said.

An official said that while government hospitals are trying their best in organ donations, their transplant activities should proportionately increase to benefit the waitlisted patients in their pool.