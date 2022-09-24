Organ donations increasing in Tamil Nadu, says Health Minister

Since April 22, 49 organs and 38 tissues have been retrieved from 29 brain-dead donors: Subramanian 

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 24, 2022 23:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said the deceased donor organ donations were increasing again in Tamil Nadu, having declined during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A consultative meeting was held with the deans of all medical colleges on March 28. Since April 22, 49 organs and 38 tissues had been retrieved from 29 brain-dead donors, a press release quoted him as saying. Since October 2008, a total of 5,687 organs and 3,629 tissues had been retrieved from 1,559 deceased donors, he said at an event organised by the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu on Friday. A total of 590 persons benefited from the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme at a cost of ₹86.35 crore.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said 6,386 persons were on the wait-list for kidneys, 344 for liver, 37 for heart, 51 for lungs, 18 for heart and lungs, two for pancreas and 23 for hands. He added that Tamil Nadu was leading in organ donations and transplants, utilisation of donated organs and creation of awareness of organ donations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app