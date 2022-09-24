Organ donations increasing in Tamil Nadu, says Health Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said the deceased donor organ donations were increasing again in Tamil Nadu, having declined during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A consultative meeting was held with the deans of all medical colleges on March 28. Since April 22, 49 organs and 38 tissues had been retrieved from 29 brain-dead donors, a press release quoted him as saying. Since October 2008, a total of 5,687 organs and 3,629 tissues had been retrieved from 1,559 deceased donors, he said at an event organised by the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu on Friday. A total of 590 persons benefited from the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme at a cost of ₹86.35 crore.

He said 6,386 persons were on the wait-list for kidneys, 344 for liver, 37 for heart, 51 for lungs, 18 for heart and lungs, two for pancreas and 23 for hands. He added that Tamil Nadu was leading in organ donations and transplants, utilisation of donated organs and creation of awareness of organ donations.