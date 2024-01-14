Organ donations increased 14% in the State in 2023

January 14, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

There is a 14% increase in the number of organ donations in Tamil Nadu in 2023 when compared with 2022. The number of deceased donors rose from 156 in 2022 to 178 in 2023 owing to increased awareness on organ donations.

In fact, in 13 days since the start of 2024, there were 11 organ donations, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Saturday. As a mark of honour, the Minister placed a wreath on the mortal remains of an organ donor — a 27-year-old man who sustained injuries in a road accident and was declared brain dead — in Saidapet. After his family consented to donate his organs, his liver was allocated to Rela Hospital, one kidney each to the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital and Government Royapettah Hospital, heart to Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate, and skin to KMC, he told reporters.

He said that the Chief Minister had announced State honours for deceased donors on September 23 last year. In the three months following the announcement, there were 61 donors in the State. Prior to the announcement, there were 117 donations that year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There were 156 donors in 2022. Tamil Nadu received the Best State Award for the highest number of donations for that year... In 2023, there were 178 donations in total till December 31,” he said, adding that as many as 1,000 persons benefited from the organs donated by 178 donors, he said.

He said that while there was a rise in the number of organ donations, many persons in the State were awaiting organ transplants. A total of 7,037 persons — including 6,322 for kidneys, 438 for liver, 76 for heart, 64 for lungs, 25 for heart and lungs, 27 for hands, two for small bowel, 40 for kidneys and liver, 42 for kidneys and pancreas and one for pancreas/small bowel/stomach — were on the wait list.

The Minister further said that following the announcement, 3,958 persons had pledged to donate their organs.

Chennai South MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Member Secretary of Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu N. Gopalakrishnan were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.