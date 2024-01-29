Tamil Nadu sees a record 30 cadaver donations in 29 days

January 29, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated January 30, 2024 01:18 am IST - CHENNAI

Organ donations have reached a new high in Tamil Nadu. The State recorded its all-time high number of cadaver donations in a month with 30 donors from January 1 to 29, 2024.

According to the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN), this was the highest number of donations in a month since 2008 when the cadaver transplantation programme took off in Tamil Nadu.

“We have had 30 donations in 29 days; donations at almost the rate of one per day. A multi-pronged approach has made this possible. What is unique about the State’s deceased donor programme is that it is not centred around one city or town but initiatives have been taken to spread it to the length and breadth of the State with contribution both from public and private hospitals. Inclusivity is important for the progress of the programme,” N. Gopalakrishnan, member secretary, TRANSTAN, said.

A major boost to the programme came on September 23, 2023 when the Chief Minister announced State honours for the mortal remains of organ donors, officials said. Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi said, “The factor that gave a fillip to the organ donation programme was the State government’s landmark decision to accord State honours to the donors whose family came forward to donate organs.”

Dr. Gopalakrishnan added: “The announcement led to a surge in the number of persons who pledged to be organ donors. This, in itself, was an indicator that people have started to think about organ donations and that the message is reaching the common man.”

One of the major steps by the State government to improve identification and certification of brain death to pave the way for organ donations is making government medical college hospitals into Non Transplant Organ Retrieval Centres (NTORC). Accordingly, 27 government medical college hospitals are now NTORCs. As a result, hospitals such as those in Namakkal, Theni, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Erode and Tiruvarur that are functioning as NTORCs have made a start.

Periodic review meetings were held by the Health Minister and Health Secretary. At the institution-level, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) took up a number of initiatives. “RGGGH recorded 26 donations in a calendar year. The hospital had first launched honour walks to pay respect to the donors that is now replicated in all government medical college hospitals. A core team was formed to steer the programme forward and protocols were developed for every step of the programme. In addition, beds were identified for maintenance of brain dead persons. There is also a point-of-care laboratory,” he said.

TRANSTAN along with Madras Medical College/RGGGH and guidance from the Directorate of Medical Education and Research kicked off cadaver retrieval structured training/reappraisal programme for specialists in the government hospitals. “So far, specialists including neurosurgeons, neuro physicians and anaesthetists from eight medical college hospitals have been covered so far,” he said.