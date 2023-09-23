HamberMenu
Organ Donation Day observed

September 23, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State Organ Donation Day was observed on Saturday.

Taking part in an event on the occasion, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said 6,179 people were waitlisted for kidneys, 449 for liver, 72 for heart, 60 for lungs, 24 for heart and lungs, one for pancreas and 26 for hands, according to a press release.

He said that from 2008 to till date, there were 1,726 deceased donors and 6,327 organs were utilised.

Marathon flagged off

Earlier in the day, the Minister flagged off a State-level “Red Run Marathon” organised by the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society. An event to mark completion of five years of integrating the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana was held.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi was present.

