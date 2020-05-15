Ordinance promulgated for e-payment of court fee

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has promulgated an Ordinance to facilitate payment of court fee through e-payment, the Raj Bhavan stated on Thursday.

Based on the proposal from the Madras High Court for facilitating the payment of court fee through e-payment, the Tamil Nadu government had submitted a proposal. The State government proposed to suitably amend the Tamil Nadu Court Fees and Suits Valuation Act, 1955 in this regard, it stated.

Accordingly, the definition of 'stamp', 'e-stamp' and 'impressed stamp' was revised.