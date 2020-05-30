Chennai

Orders today on plea to cancel interim bail of R.S. Bharathi

The Madras High Court has decided to pass orders on Saturday on a plea by Central Crime Branch (CCB), attached to Greater Chennai police, to cancel the interim bail granted by a lower court to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam organising secretary R.S. Bharathi in a case booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989.

Justice M. Nirmal Kumar took the decision after hearing elaborate arguments advanced by senior counsel R. Shunmugasundaram for the accused and State Public Prosecutor A. Natarajan. Mr. Bharathi, also a Rajya Sabha member, had been booked for reportedly claiming that some from the Scheduled Castes became judges because of alms provided by DMK patriarch Karunanidhi.

The SPP told the judge that the lower court had found prima facie case against the accused when he was arrested and produced before the court on May 23 for remanding him to judicial custody. The court also passed an order remanding the accused till June 5, yet it granted interim bail by citing the threat perception due to COVID-19, he said and sought to cancel the relief.

Mr. Natarajan contended that the interim bail ought not to have been granted when the accused himself had not preferred any bail application. Further, the complainant was also not heard before granting the relief, he said. On the other hand, it was argued on behalf of the accused that he had no intention to speak ill about any caste group much less the Scheduled Castes.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 12:39:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/orders-today-on-plea-to-cancel-interim-bail-of-rs-bharathi/article31706136.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY