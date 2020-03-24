Orders placed for 60 lakh masks

The Health department has placed orders for 60 lakh three-ply masks for healthcare providers, and has decided to procure another 40 lakh masks, taking the total number to one crore, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said.
“We have placed orders for two-ply masks. We have a stock of two lakh N95 masks and have placed orders for more. Similarly, we have 1,100 ventilators, and another 560 ventilators have been procured. We have placed orders for another 500 ventilators,” he told reporters on Monday.
He added that it was necessary for healthcare providers — doctors, nurses and paramedics — to wear masks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.