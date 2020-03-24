Chennai

Orders placed for 60 lakh masks

The Health department has placed orders for 60 lakh three-ply masks for healthcare providers, and has decided to procure another 40 lakh masks, taking the total number to one crore, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said.

“We have placed orders for two-ply masks. We have a stock of two lakh N95 masks and have placed orders for more. Similarly, we have 1,100 ventilators, and another 560 ventilators have been procured. We have placed orders for another 500 ventilators,” he told reporters on Monday.

He added that it was necessary for healthcare providers — doctors, nurses and paramedics — to wear masks.

