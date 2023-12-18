Orders placed for 552 low-floor buses: Transport Minister 

December 18, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST

The State Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar on Sunday said orders were placed on behalf of transport corporations to procure 552 low-floor, disabled-friendly buses with all facilities. These buses are being procured from the financial assistance of KfW of Germany.

In a statement, Mr. Sivasankar said the orders were issued to the manufacturers and 552 buses would be procured at the cost of Rs.500.97 crore from them. 325 buses of them will be allotted to Metropolitan Transport Corporation in Chennai, 100 each to Coimbatore and Madurai cities. EOM