GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Orders placed for 552 low-floor buses: Transport Minister 

December 18, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The State Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar on Sunday said orders were placed on behalf of transport corporations to procure 552 low-floor, disabled-friendly buses with all facilities. These buses are being procured from the financial assistance of KfW of Germany.

In a statement, Mr. Sivasankar said the orders were issued to the manufacturers and 552 buses would be procured at the cost of Rs.500.97 crore from them. 325 buses of them will be allotted to Metropolitan Transport Corporation in Chennai, 100 each to Coimbatore and Madurai cities. EOM

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.