Order of Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star conferred on former CII president

Special Correspondent May 02, 2022 22:42 IST

Award is in recognition of his contribution to strengthen economic relations between Japan and India

CHENNAI The Government of Japan has announced the conferment of the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star on Narayanan Kumar, vice chairman of Sanmar Group and former president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in recognition of his contribution to strengthen economic relations between Japan and India. In a press release issued, the Consulate-General of Japan in Chennai said that Mr. Kumar, as president of CII in 1997-98, led an economic delegation to Japan, where India’s prominent business leaders met Prime Minister Hashimoto and other Japanese leaders. He also promoted the ease of doing business in India through efforts to accelerate infrastructure development, modernise corporate governance and introduce Japanese productivity management. Since 2015, Mr. Kumar has served as president, and subsequently as chairman of the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In this capacity, he has promoted mutual understanding between the two countries by organising two economic delegations to Japan and a number of events on Japanese economy and culture.



