Orchestra singer arrested under POCSO Act for harassing girls in Mogappair

May 29, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing several women and minor girls walking on the road.

The suspect has been identified as Saravanan of Mogappair, who works as a singer for an orchestra troupe. The police said recently a minor girl who was walking on a street was groped by a man riding a motorcycle and he fled the spot when she shouted for help.

On investigating the complaint, the police found that similar complaints were received in stations around the locality. All the complainants alleged that they were sexually harassed by a motorcycle-borne man while walking alone on the road. On scrutiny of CCTV footage, the police traced the vehicle used by the accused. It was taken on a rental basis from an outlet in Arumbakkam.

A senior police officer said: “When we surrounded his residence, Saravanan attempted to escape and fell into a pit and fractured his hand.”

During interrogation, the police found that the suspect was involved in similar crimes in Mogappair, Thirumangalam, Nolambur and surrounding areas. Explaining his modus operandi, the police said whenever he was free, he would hire a two-wheeler for ₹500 and target women and girls walking alone on the road. He was arrested by All Women Police, Thirumangalam under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded in judicial custody.