ADVERTISEMENT

Orbital atherectomy used to treat patients with heavily calcified coronary arteries

February 27, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Senior interventional cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals Sengottuvelu G. and his team performed two cases using orbital atherectomy in patients having heavily calcified coronary arteries.

According to a press release, orbital atherectomy is a therapy used for opening up calcified blocks (plaques) before stenting. It has a 1.25 mm diamond-coated crown that ablates the calcium into fine particles, approximately two micron in size, and creates micro fractures in the calcium. The device can be operated at low and high speeds, and is decided based on the anatomy of the patient.

One of the patients was an elderly person, who had undergone bypass surgery 15 years ago, having chest pain at rest and severely calcified tortuous left anterior descending artery. The patient was at high risk for redo coronary artery bypass surgery and anatomy of his vessels was unsuitable for bypass surgery. He underwent ablation of calcium using the orbital atherectomy device.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Calcified lesions are difficult to treat as they are hard and conventional balloon angioplasty does not work. Several tools such as rotational atherectomy, intravascular lithotripsy and specialised balloons are available to treat these hard blocks. The availability of orbital atherectomy device adds another option to treat calcified blocks and is particularly helpful in large vessels with long calcified eccentric lesions, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US