Oration stresses on bridging the know-do gap in TB care

February 01, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

“If we want to do something about tuberculosis, everything we need is right here in our hands — shorter drug regimen, molecular tests and food as a vaccine. The fact that we are not doing it makes me worried. That is why bridging the know-do gap between what we can do right away and what we are failing to do is important,” said Madhukar Pai, inaugural chair, department of global and public health, Canada Research Chair in epidemiology and global health, McGill University.

Delivering the REACH 25th year Oration series on ‘Bridging the Know-Do Gap in Tuberculosis Care in India’ on Wednesday, Professor Pai said today shorter regimens for drug resistant TB — six months of oral medicines — is a reality. Many countries have access to it but not India, he said.

“While we wait for new TB vaccines, food is a vaccine. We can use food supplementation to prevent TB and reduce deaths. If we give food baskets to people with TB, we can cut mortality by half,” he said.

The know-do gap is not unique to TB alone, he said. “It is a depressingly sad story that impacts every area of global health,” he said. TB, he said, was a textbook description of the know-do gap. “First of all, we are not even picking up 30% of all TB…Look at the death rate, why is a curable bacterial infection killing 5% to 10% of all people? That itself tells you that something is catastrophically wrong with what we are doing with TB,” he added.

Professor Pai said, “We are definitely not going to meet most of the End TB targets for 2030 and 2035 as of the last World Health Organisation TB report.”

Simulated or standardised approach

He elaborated on their approach using simulated or standardised patients to assess quality of TB care that was replicated in six countries — India, China, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Indonesia. Under this, people from the community were trained to act as if they have TB. They were trained to go to clinics and say they had a long standing cough in the local language. Every known sign and symptom would be narrated by them — two weeks of fever, cough, sputum, loss of appetite and weight—if asked by the doctor.

“The depressing marked key finding was that not even one in three of these standardised patients with textbook description of TB were tested for TB,” he said.

To reduce the know-do gap and improve quality, he said it was important to put care ahead of control. Referring to the language used for patients, he said that TB survivors do not want to be called as suspects, defaulters or as a case.

Citing data from the standardised patients study in Mumbai, he said public providers correctly managed 75% patients versus 35% in the private sector. “But the private sector offered shorter waiting time, two times longer consultations and asked two times more questions. They were treated as clients, respected and counselled,” he said.

Soumya Swamination, chairperson, M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, while responding to the oration, said, “We need to look at the cascade of care on a regular basis to tell us where we are weaker,” she said. Referring to the TB prevalence survey, she said that a lot of TB patients have minimal or no symptoms.

Outreach programmes would help in active case finding in the community. “Listen to people who have had TB as unless public health leaders and programme managers do that, we cannot expect to do better,” she said.

Shortly after releasing REACH’s campaign, Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that Tamil Nadu had a target to identify 1.2 lakh new TB patients every year. Till December 2023, 97,000-plus patients were notified.

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation J. Radhakrishnan, who released REACH@25 Publication, raised the need for private sector support in every aspect and to sensitise the community.

Nalini Krishnan, executive secretary and co-founder, REACH, said, “From the non-profit sector perspective, historically in India, NGOs have been true partners with the public health system which has acknowledged their role and provided the space and opportunities to work alongside the government. The opportunity for the non-profit sector is shrinking with changes in the FCRA system, shifting donor perceptions of India as a fast growing and strong economy, thereby redirecting funding to support weaker economies…”

She hoped that answers for the emerging challenges are found in the near future to ensure that the partnership between NGOs, civil society and government continues to be sustained.

Ramya Ananthakrishnan, director of REACH, Arjun Rajagopalan, founder member of REACH and Sheela Augustine, deputy director of REACH spoke.