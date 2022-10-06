Orange Vision Centre opened

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 06, 2022 20:48 IST

Sankara Nethralaya, along with the Rotary Club of Chennai IT City and Rotary Foundation, launched “Orange Vision Centre” in Valasaravakkam on October 5.

According to a press release, the Gopalasamy Family Charitable Trust, which is based in the U.S., has been the main contributor to the project. The Orange Vision project was conceived by the Rotary Club of IT City to bring quality basic eye care to every nook and corner of India.

The Sankara Nethralaya Orange Vision Centre will offer comprehensive eye examinations.

Rajalakshmi Gopalaswamy of the trust inaugurated the premises. S. V. Chandra Kumar, project director of Tamil Nadu Blindness Control Society; Senthilnathan, president of Rotary Club of Chennai IT City; and Girish S. Rao, president of Sankara Nethralaya, were present.

