Oral and Maxillofacial surgeons meet held in Chennai

16th Asian Congress of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in the city with 1,800 delegates from 30+ countries discussing key topics.

Updated - July 30, 2024 07:40 am IST

Published - July 29, 2024 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The 16th Asian Congress of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery was held in the city recently. Around 1,800 delegates from over 30 countries participated in the event held from July 25 to 27. Representatives from over 60 universities also took part.  

Organising Secretary S. Jimson said nearly 1,000 abstracts were submitted. The Vice-Chancellors of Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University K. Narayanasamy and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Mahesh Verma were the guests of honour. Gunaseelan Rajan, president,Asian Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and Chairman, ACOMS Chennai spoke on the occasion. The event had joint scientific sessions of the American and European association of maxillofacial surgery. The representatives of the Korean association and the Japanese society also participated. 

The key topics of discussion included mouth cancer; facial injuries; robotic surgery in the face; facial cosmetic surgery; and navigation surgery for dental implant.

Chennai

