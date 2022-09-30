One more dies in Oragadam cylinder godown fire accident, toll rises to three

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of victims killed in the fire accident at a gas cylinder godown located at Devariyambakkam near Oragadam has gone up to three with one person dying on Friday morning.

The victim has been identified as Jeevanandam. He was undergoing treatment in the Chengalpattu government hospital. Earlier, two persons including Amodh Kumar and Sandhya had died in the fire accident on Thursday.

The fire accident in the cylinder godown was reported on Wednesday night following which 12 persons were admitted in hospitals for treatment. A huge number of migrant labourers were working at the godown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read Police begin inquiry into Oragadam gas cylinder godown fire

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian had visited the victims who were undergoing treatment in Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

A senior official of the Kancheepuram district police said Jeevanandam, the manager of the godown, who was undergoing treatment was pronounced dead on Friday, taking the death toll to three.

Senior revenue officials of the Kancheepuram district are inspecting the site to take steps to seal the godown, sources said.