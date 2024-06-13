Oracle, TNSDC to offer training in Cloud, data science, AI to over 2 lakh students in State

Oracle and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) have together launched a specialised skills development programme under Tamil Nadu’s massive skill enhancement initiative Naan Mudhalvan to provide employment-linked skills development training to more than 2 lakh students in the State.

TNSDC is also collaborating with Oracle to offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) training to help students in the State advance their careers, as per a statement from Oracle.

As part of the new skilling initiative, over 2 lakh youth at different stages of their learning and professional goals, will be trained and certified on modern technologies from Oracle, including cloud, data science, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and blockchain. Since its introduction, the company said that over 60,000 students, representing engineering, arts, and science streams from over 900 colleges across the State, have registered to participate in the programme.

“Tamil Nadu ranks among one of India’s top 12 States with a growing youth population. As part of our responsibility to provide youth and young professionals with a platform to upskill themselves and achieve their career goals, we launched Naan Mudhalvan,” said Innocent Divya, managing director, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

“We have already reached 1.3 million students through this initiative and with Oracle, we hope to train over 2 lakh students on new technology skills that could positively impact their future career opportunities,’‘ she added.

‘’Oracle’s Skills Development Initiative is designed to offer solutions to support government institutions, providing candidate training and job placement assistance to ensure the next generation of tech leaders receive the best possible education and support,” said Shailender Kumar, senior vice president and regional managing director, Oracle India and NetSuite JAPAC.