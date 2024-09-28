ADVERTISEMENT

Optometry entrepreneurship meet held

Published - September 28, 2024 06:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Vision Institute (IVI) and Indian Optometric Association conducted a two-day optometry entrepreneurship meet - OptoPreneur’24.

The online conference, which was held on September 27 and 28, focussed on optometry business development, bringing together practitioners and experts, to develop entrepreneurship skills and capabilities of optometry professionals wanting to establish their own independent practices, according to a press release.

IVI’s chief executive officer Vinod Daniel said that the theme of the conference was most relevant as there is an ever-rising demand for optical services in the country, with over 200 million first-time wearers in need of access to corrective glasses, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US