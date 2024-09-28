Optometry entrepreneurship meet held

The Indian Vision Institute (IVI) and Indian Optometric Association conducted a two-day optometry entrepreneurship meet - OptoPreneur’24.

The online conference, which was held on September 27 and 28, focussed on optometry business development, bringing together practitioners and experts, to develop entrepreneurship skills and capabilities of optometry professionals wanting to establish their own independent practices, according to a press release.

IVI’s chief executive officer Vinod Daniel said that the theme of the conference was most relevant as there is an ever-rising demand for optical services in the country, with over 200 million first-time wearers in need of access to corrective glasses, the release said.