Options beside mastectomy available to treat breast cancer today, say doctors

October 11, 2023

Apollo Proton Cancer Centre on Wednesday launched a drive to increase breast cancer awareness and promote breast conservation.

Speaking at the ‘#SavetheBreast Campaign’ event, Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, said: “It is a problem when it is not detected early. It is also an emotional killer and becomes very hard to go through for the patient. Years back, there really wasn’t an option and people could not think of anything beyond mastectomy, but today, the first thing that is offered, and an option that people know of, is that the breast can be conserved,” she said.

Manjula Rao, consultant, breast oncoplastic surgery, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, said that for the longest time, the treatment of breast cancer had been very radical with amputation of the breast, and in extreme cases, even the arm of the person. “Today, things are very different, and we can treat the cancer, take it out, and still save the breast. In those cases where mastectomy is unavoidable, we can reconstruct the breast using the patient’s own muscles, skin fat, and silicone implants. It can be done at the time of surgery or even years later if the patient desires,” Ms. Rao said.

R.K. Roja, Minister for Tourism, Sports and Youth Advancement in Andhra Pradesh, who joined the event virtually, said she supported the campaign, and there needed to be better awareness regarding early detection of breast cancer.

