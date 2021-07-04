OPS: leave Jayalalithaa varsity intact’

CHENNAI

04 July 2021 04:30 IST

The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Saturday urged Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to see to it that Dr. J. Jayalalithaa University based in Villupuram continued to function for the benefit of students belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society. In a statement, he referred to reports in sections of the media that the university had not made any announcement on admission of students for the current academic year.

Advertising

Advertising