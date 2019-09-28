OPS inspects TNSCB tenements

Deputy Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam on Friday morning inspected the Valeeswaran Thottam Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements in Raja Annamalaipuram, slated to be demolished soon.

Residents and activists want the government to set up a committee that would regularly monitor the condition of buildings.

There are a total of 488 houses in blocks A to M in the tenements that were built in 1979-80. Since the buildings are in a dilapidated condition, the TNSCB has decided to demolish the 200-square-foot houses and build 400 square foot ones at a cost of ₹67.89 crore.

The houses will have a hall, bedroom, toilet, bathroom and kitchen. The building will also have generator back-up and an elevator. “As on date there are four floors, but we have not received any information if they will be eight-storeyed,” said a resident of Valeeswaran Thottam.

The Deputy Chief Minister visited the house of one Nagabooshanam in Block A, in which a portion of the ceiling had collapsed. “He told us that houses will be constructed on the same premises and asked us to cooperate by vacating the houses in a month. He assured that a sum of ₹8,000 will be provided to each family,” said D. Parandhaman, a resident.

Activists said there was a need for the TNSCB to form a committee to monitor the condition of all its buildings. “Proper maintenance is not there in any of the tenements,” said an activist.