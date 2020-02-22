OPS inaugurates CREDAI’s property exhibition

The State government will study the feasibility of implementing a single window system for construction of houses and flats, said Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Friday.

He was inaugurating the 13th edition of Fairpro, a property exhibition organised by CREDAI Chennai.

Mr. Panneerselvam, who is also the Minister for Housing and Urban Development, said to ease the multi-layered procedures for granting planning permission for houses and flats, a study would be conducted before rolling out the system.

Mr. Panneerselvam said the petition given by CREDAI regarding reduction of stamp duty for registration charges would also be favourably considered by the State.

Releasing the amendments made to the TN Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, Mr. Panneerselvam said the Land Pooling Area Development Scheme, which will replace the old Land Acquisition Act for speeding up civic infrastructure projects, will be introduced in the State Assembly very soon.

Mr. Panneerselvam said changes in the Floor Space Index (FSI) limit for normal residential building from 1.50 to 2 and for multi-storey buildings from 2.50 to 3.25 has helped in increasing the dwelling units and bringing down the construction cost making it affordable for middle class home buyers.

Rajesh Lakhoni, Prinicipal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, said the amendments made to the Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, have removed several anomalies that were present in the housing development purposes.

D. Karthikeyan, Member Secretary, CMDA, said steps are being taken to make the online application for planning permission and the inspection report to be transparent.

Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri, Commissioner, DTCP, and W.S. Habib, president, CREDAI, also spoke on the occasion.

The CREDAI property show being held at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, has more than 400 Real Estate Regulatory Autority-approved properties of plots, flats and villas.