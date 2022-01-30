The AIADMK co-ordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Sunday demanded the State government to sanction dearness allowance hike for staff of fair price shops in the State. In a statement, he criticised the government for leaving out the staff of fair price shops, while announcing the DA increase for the government employees.
OPS demands DA hike for staff of fair price shops
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
January 30, 2022 23:14 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
January 30, 2022 23:14 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jan 30, 2022 11:15:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/ops-demands-da-hike-for-staff-of-fair-price-shops/article38350643.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story