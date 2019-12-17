Opposition parties join the chorus against citizenship law

The leaders of various political parties staged an agitation in Chennai on Monday to voice their opposition to the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, brought in by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Speaking at the demonstration organised by CPI(M) at Chepauk, DMK leader R.S. Bharathi alleged that the CAA was among several legislations enacted by the Narendra Modi-led Centre to divert people’s attention from pressing issues like the economic slowdown, unemployment and farmers’ woes. Congress leader A. Gopanna noted that there hadn’t been as many protests against the scrapping of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, or the judgment on the Ayodhya dispute as there were against CAA. MDMK general secretary Vaiko said the current BJP leadership was implementing an agenda that was not in line with the views of the earlier leadership.

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan contended that the CAA targeted Muslims, was communal in nature, and hence, unconstitutional. CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan equated the actions of the Narendra Modi government with those of the Nazi regime in Germany, and compared Mr. Modi with dictator Adolf Hitler.

Referring to the BJP’s contention on religious persecution of minorities in three neighbouring countries, IUML president K.M. Kader Mohideen asked whether the Modi government had raised its objections with those countries through diplomatic channels.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) founder M.H. Jawahirullah said the AIADMK and the PMK had betrayed Tamils by voting for the legislation. He contended that the BJP was implementing the agenda of RSS ideologue M.S. Golwalkar. ​

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said the BJP government at the Centre was attempting to divide the country on religious lines. Senior CPI(M) leader G. Ramakrishnan said the BJP government was diving people, though they stood united.

Dravidar Kazhagam vice-president Kali. Poongundran alleged that the BJP government was implementing the agenda of the RSS.

Frontline Editor R. Vijayasankar, noted advocates N.G.R. Prasad and R. Vaigai, activist A. Marx, educationist M.G. Dawood Miakhan and journalist Jenram spoke during the protest.