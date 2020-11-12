Ophthalmologists caution against eye injuries

CHENNAI

12 November 2020 01:42 IST

Children must be allowed to burst crackers only under parental supervision

With Deepavali round the corner, ophthalmologists have called for parental supervision while lighting fireworks. Every year during the festival, eye hospitals see patients being rushed for treatment for firecracker-induced injuries.

“The problem occurs when children go near crackers that haven’t burst to check or to light it again. Sometimes, bystanders get injured when a rocket is lit. Many injuries are just mild burns and will heal with proper treatment. Some will need surgical management,” said K. Vasantha, former director of the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, Government Ophthalmic Hospital.

Rajiv Raman, senior consultant at Sankara Nethralaya, said it is best to light firecrackers that are brighter and less explosive. Children should avoid lighting explosive crackers. Even older children should be allowed to light them only under parental guidance, he said.

In open areas

Firecrackers should be lit in open areas and a bucket of water should be placed nearby as a precaution.

“Half-burnt, unlit crackers should be thrown into water. In case of injury, rush to an ophthalmologist. Do not rub or press your eyes. Avoid cleaning eyes with chemicals. Use a convex shield or an ice cream cup for covering the injured eye. Ointments or drops should not be applied as they may not be sterilised,” he explained.