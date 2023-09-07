Ophthalmologist honoured with community leader award

September 07, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Rotary International District 3181 and Rotary Avoidable Blindness Foundation (RABF) presented the “Netra Mitra: Emerging Community Ophthalmology Leader” award to Vasumathy Vedantham, medical director of Radhatri Nethralaya, for her community ophthalmology work in the field of childhood blindness at the Rotary inter-district conference held at Mysuru on September 3. The award was in recognition of her work in preventing blindness in several preterm babies from underprivileged households through “Project Balanethra” under a public charitable trust of Radhatri Nethralaya, Gurupriya Vision Research Foundation. She received the award from Hemanth Murthy, president, Karnataka State Ophthalmic Society, and Ravikumar, president, RABF, according to a press release.