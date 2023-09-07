HamberMenu
Ophthalmologist honoured with community leader award

Vasumathy Vedantham, medical director of Radhatri Nethralaya, was chosen in recognition of her work in preventing blindness in several preterm babies from underprivileged households through “Project Balanethra”

September 07, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rotary International District 3181 and Rotary Avoidable Blindness Foundation (RABF) presented the “Netra Mitra: Emerging Community Ophthalmology Leader” award to Vasumathy Vedantham, medical director of Radhatri Nethralaya, for her community ophthalmology work in the field of childhood blindness at the Rotary inter-district conference held at Mysuru on September 3. The award was in recognition of her work in preventing blindness in several preterm babies from underprivileged households through “Project Balanethra” under a public charitable trust of Radhatri Nethralaya, Gurupriya Vision Research Foundation. She received the award from Hemanth Murthy, president, Karnataka State Ophthalmic Society, and Ravikumar, president, RABF, according to a press release.

