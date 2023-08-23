Ophthalmologist from Chennai honoured

August 23, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohan Rajan, Chairman and Medical Director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital, received the “Outstanding Contributors in Ophthalmology” award from the Indian Society of Cornea and Keratorefractive Surgeons. This was in recognition of his contribution to ophthalmic science and education for the past three decades. Former Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad presented the award to Dr. Rajan during an event held at New Delhi. More than 1,000 delegates from across the world took part in the meet, according to a press release.

