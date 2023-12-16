Ophthalmic experts prepare advocacy plans for ocular injury management

December 16, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ophthalmic trauma experts from India and beyond gathered at a two-day conference organised by the Ocular Trauma Society of India (OTSI) here to formulate advocacy plans for firecracker eye injuries, management of ocular trauma, and setting up an ocular trauma helpline.

Traumacon 2023, put together by OTSI in collaboration with the Asia Pacific Ophthalmic Trauma Society (APOTS), was inaugurated by K. Gangadhara Sundar, oculoplasty specialist at National University Hospital, Singapore, on Saturday.

Dr. Sundar, along with S. Natarajan, president, APOTS; T. Nirmal Fredrick, president, Tamil Nadu Ophthalmic Society; A.K. Grover, president, OTSI; and ophthalmic experts Rajan Eye Care’s Mohan Rajan, Mehul Shah, and Manoj Khatri, presented awards to doctors. The Hari Mohan Oration Award was given to Purendra Bhasin, while Raghavan Sampath received the G. Mukherjee Oration Award.

Ophthalmic trauma is a significant cause of avoidable blindness, with an estimated incidence of 980 per 1,00,000 population in a year, said experts. About 45% of peadiatric ocular injuries occur at home, of which cracker injuries constitute 10%, they said.

Dr. Natarajan said he had filed a public interest litigation petition to ban firecrackers during festivals and celebratory events as it was a cause for ocular injury.

