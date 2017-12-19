Operators owe over ₹4 crore to Arasu Cable

Cable operators in Kancheepuram district, excluding Tambaram division, owe more than ₹4 crore to the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV (TACTV) Corporation.

Sources revealed that nearly 1,200 licenced operators had not paid the monthly subscription collected from the public for the past few years.

When repeated reminders and circulars had not evoked any response from the operators, the Corporation had warned that fine would be imposed on defaulters. However, even this warning did not have any impact on the cable operators as the outstanding subscription amount due crossed ₹4 crore as on October 2017.

Now. the TACTV has offered to waive the fine amount if the defaulters came forward to remit the outstanding amount in full on or before January 5, 2018. A communication had been issued to the cable operators by the Collector, P. Ponnaiah recently, the sources added.