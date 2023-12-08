Operation to retrieve bodies of cave-in victims enters last stage

December 08, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - CHENNAI

The operation to retrieve the bodies of two persons who had fallen into a pit at a construction site on Five Furlong Road near Velachery entered the final stages on Thursday night.

In the cave-in accident on Monday, following heavy rain, a container at the site and portion of a room of a fuel pumping station had collapsed into the pit – believed to be over 30 feet deep – and R. Jayaseelan, who worked at the site, and S. Naresh, who worked at the station, had gone missing.

According to the rescue team, water was being pumped out and a makeshift toilet that had fallen into the pit was visible now. However, the submerged container in which Jayaseelan was sitting was yet to be located. After ascertaining that there was no body in the broken toilet, the divers of fire personnel are working to locate the bodies. However, there is still slush. It could take four to six hours more to identify and retrieve the bodies, said a member of the rescue team. The entire area has been cordoned off. NLC, Chennai Metrorail and L&T officials are pitching in with the rescue efforts. As three sides had caved in, the team could not keep a crane close by to lift the container, which is 40 feet deep, officials said.

The wife of Jayaseelan, a pregnant woman, also continues to keep vigil outside the cordoned-off area for the third straight day without moving an inch. She, along with her family, had rushed to the site after hearing the news and have been there since. According to the rescue team, the operation has been delayed as one of the pumps gave out. Plans are being made to bring in a sniffer dog in the morning.

