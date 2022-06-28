Operation ‘Sagar Kavach’ under way in city and surrounding areas

Special Correspondent June 28, 2022 22:39 IST

It will assess the level of preparedness and alertness of stakeholders involved in coastal security

A two-day coastal security exercise named ‘Sagar Kavach’ commenced in the city and surrounding areas on Tuesday to assess the level of preparedness and alertness of stakeholders involved in coastal security, to thwart intrusion of terrorists through sea routes and to act in a coordinated manner while dealing with such extreme crisis situations. Under the direct supervision of City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, over 100 personnel of various teams participated in several interceptions. As part of the operation, a team called ‘Red Force’ would pretend to be terrorists and intrude into the State. In all the interceptions, the ‘Red Force’ is expected to be apprehended before a stipulated time limit, a press release said. In Washermenpet, six personnel disguised as militants were apprehended by a team.



