Operation launched to nab ATM thieves in Haryana

26 June 2021 03:13 IST

A special team of the Greater Chennai Police has launched a major operation with the help of the Haryana police to nab the main suspect and others involved in the SBI ATM thefts.

Sources said the team, led by the Deputy Commissioner, T. Nagar, launched a major operation, assisted by the Haryana police. Over 100 police personnel from the State are part of the operation. They are conducting searches in several villages, where the suspects are believed to be holed up, and have appealed to the villagers to cooperate.

Over 14 cases of theft at SBI ATMs with cash deposit facilities were reported in the city from June 15 to 18. Initial investigations revealed that the accused had come from the northern States and committed the offence. Around ₹45 lakh cash was stolen.

The team nabbed one Amir Arsh, of Ballabhgarh, Haryana, on Wednesday. He was produced before a local court and brought to the city late on Thursday.

He was interrogated by police personnel and remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the police filed a petition in the court, seeking to order his custodial interrogation for five days.

The special team is camping in Faridabad to arrest the remaining accused.